Mansion party man accused of Snapchatting underage sex acts

A 19-year-old known for throwing mansion parties around Palm Beach County is accused of recording three teens having sex at one of those parties, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Stephen Jean-Louis, of suburban West Palm Beach, was arrested on July 15 and faces charges of transmitting child pornography, sexual cyberharrassment of another person and other associated charges. Jean-Louis was already in jail without bail for a June 25 arrest.
