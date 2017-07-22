Man arrested after demanding money from 99-year-old neighbor and his wife at gunpoint

A man pulled a gun on his 99-year-old neighbor and his wife in Tamarac Friday afternoon, demanding their banking information before being arrested by Broward sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.
Louis Rosen, 99, and his wife Irene, 70, were at home at 7106 NW 70 St. around 4:30 p.m. when their neighbor’s son Leonard Benitez, 45, walked up to the door and asked to borrow some sugar, BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said. After Irene Rosen let him in, Benitez pulled out a gun and ordered the couple to give him their bank account information so he could withdraw $50,000, Carter said.
Benitez remained in the home for about two hours, during which Irene Rosen was able to call 911. Benitez ran back to his home when he realized deputies had arrived on scene. Deputes then called in a SWAT team to set up a perimeter around Benitez’ home, prompting Benitez to surrender to SWAT, Carter said.
Benitez also hit Louis Rosen in the head with his gun during the robbery, Carter said. Rosen was treated for the laceration at North Broward Health.
The Robbery Unit and Crime Scene Unit investigated the crime, Carter said.
Comments