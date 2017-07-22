One man shot early Saturday morning after West Park party

A man was shot and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after Broward sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of party, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies got a call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a loud party at 2001 S.W. 48 Avenue in West Park, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter said.
People dispersed when police arrived, after which deputies found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not named, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are investigating the shooting, Carter said. No suspects were in custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BSO at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
