82 arrested, drugs seized in Broward’s ‘Operation Bad Dose’

The Broward Sheriff’s Office seized thousands of dollars and 65 pounds of drugs in a three-day bust named “Operation Bad Dose” that led to dozens of arrests.
Authorities arrested 82 suspected dealers and traffickers and executed 14 search warrants over the past several months. Through those warrants, BSO took 15 guns and $151,000 from the suspected drug dealers.
Cops seized more than 65 pounds of drugs, some divvied up into little plastic baggies printed with apples, spades, aliens and ice cream cones.
BSO released video from several of the busts, including a hotel room packed with dozens of baggies of drugs and an unopened kilo of heroin.
In one video, the woman holding the camera focused on the square white pills the agent shook into his hand.
“So what’s that?” she asked.
“That’s crack cocaine,” the agent said.
The camera turned to the next box and revealed drawers stuffed full of all kinds of drugs.
“Wow, they had like a whole pharmacy going on here,” she said.
“This is a one-stop shop,” a man off camera replied.
The operation was a collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, the U.S. Marshals, and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
