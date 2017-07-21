‘Crack monster’ robs women, drags them with car before his brother gives him up, cops say

More Videos 2:13 Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children' Pause 0:10 Protesters march against visit of white nationalist Richard Spencer to the University of Florida 2:26 Protesters stand together against Spencer 6:15 Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue 0:39 Victim's sister speaks about the pain the murder of Paul Sarnecki has caused 1:04 Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 3:17 In Puerto Rico, which has a long-running addiction crisis, the few programs that help addicts are struggling to provide services. 1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 3:39 Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video shows wanted Hialeah armed robber snatching a purse Hialeah police arrested a man they accused of snatching a woman's purse when she answered the door of a beauty salon. Police believe Harold Jorde may be connected to a Miami purse snatching as well. Hialeah police arrested a man they accused of snatching a woman's purse when she answered the door of a beauty salon. Police believe Harold Jorde may be connected to a Miami purse snatching as well. Hialeah Police Department

