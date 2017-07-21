Polish DJ gets three years prison for belly full of cocaine

A Polish DJ who collapsed at Miami International Airport with a belly full of cocaine is going to prison for three years.
Waldemar Wojtczak accepted the plea deal nine months after doctors removed 53 rubber sacks, weighing half-a-kilo of cocaine, from his stomach. The sacks were immediately handed over to Miami-Dade narcotics detectives, who donned scrubs and witnessed the procedure inside an operating room at Hialeah Hospital.
Wojtczak, 46, who spun electronic music in Poland under the stage name V_Valdi, accepted the plea deal through a Polish interpreter, who translated via speaker phone.
He pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking and using commercial transport to commit a felony.
“It was a fair resolution,” said his attorney, Jay White. “He will be deported to Poland after he finishes his sentence.”
So-called “drug mules” — airline passengers who ingest drugs, usually from Latin America — are far from new in South Florida. But Wojtczak was an anomaly. The Polish national, who speaks no English, was on a flight from the island of Trinidad, laying over in Miami before departing for Finland.
It was back on Sept. 4 that Wojtczak collapsed inside the airport.
Although he spoke little English, he managed to tell a doctor that he ingested cocaine, according to police.
Wojtczak lingered for days in an intensive care unit, unable to pass the pellets, his health worsening. Doctors rushed to perform surgery, with Miami-Dade narcotics detectives on hand to take custody of the pellets.
