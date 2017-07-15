A woman was found shot dead in Coral Way. Police need help identifying her.

Miami police need help identifying a woman who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Coral Way.
Police received a call reporting that shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. near 1875 SW 14th Terr., police spokesman Rene Pimental said. When officers arrived, they found a dead woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds to her head.
The victim had no identification on her, and when officers ran her fingerprints with the county database, they found no hits, Pimental said. “She’s not a local or doesn’t appear to be a local.”
The victim was 5’5”, weighed 100 pounds and had red hair. She still had a gold necklace on, suggesting the crime was not intended to be a robbery, Pimental added.
Officers are asking the public for help determining who the victim may be. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.
