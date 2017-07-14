Teens on summer vacation break into school, set off extinguisher, damage equipment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world Pause 2:38 What police saw when they entered the houseboat where Andrew Cunanan killed himself 1:31 Detective who worked Versace murder details experience 1:05 Thieves rip ATM from Toledo gas station 2:45 Violent store robbery caught on camera 0:39 Surveillance shows man robbing cab driver 1:15 One easy piece (stolen) 0:51 Three men steal airbags from cars in Miami-Dade 0:38 Woman dragged after purse stolen at Miami gas station 5:06 Video captures brawl outside of Ohio bar Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Seven minors were caught on surveillance cameras as they vandalized Henry Filer Middle School in Hialeah, causing damage estimated at $ 2,000. Five of the students have been arrested. Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Seven minors were caught on surveillance cameras as they vandalized Henry Filer Middle School in Hialeah, causing damage estimated at $ 2,000. Five of the students have been arrested. Miami-Dade County Public Schools