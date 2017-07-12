Three more victims tell police that Kendall therapist fondled them during sessions

Three more victims have come forward with complaints that a 67-year-old Kendall therapist molested them.
Miami-Dade prosecutors made this announcement this week, two months after Pedro Julia Garcia was arrested on charges that he molested a 13-year-old girl during a mental-health therapy session.
Garcia, of PJ Psychotherapy, at 9010 SW 137th Ave., has pleaded not guilty.
Miami-Dade prosecutors have not charged Garcia with attacking those other women but they intend to use their testimony as evidence against the therapist if the case goes to trial.
Detectives arrested Garcia in May after the 13-year-old girl said he touched her inappropriately and attempted to kiss her on the lips during a session. After asking the girl to lie on his couch and close her eyes, Garcia put two fingers over her lips and asked if they “felt like her boyfriend’s kisses,” according to the arrest affidavit. She attempted to leave the room, but the therapist grabbed her and tried to kiss her mouth, according to police.
Garcia’s defense attorney, Madeline Acosta, stressed that Garcia has not been charged with any crimes in the additional cases and a judge will ultimately decide if their testimony can be used in trial.
“He maintains his innocence and we will defend this case aggressively,” Acosta said.
According to his website, Garcia became a licensed psychologist in 1974 after graduating from the University of Havana, and completing more schooling at the University of Miami and Florida International University.
On his website, Garcia says he helps people suffering from anxiety, depression and conflict with their parents.
He is facing trial on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and conduct. Garcia’s mental-health license remains active, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“Pedro Garcia maintains a clear and active license with no public complaints or discipline on record,” health department spokesman Brad Dalton said.
The spokesman could not say whether anyone has formally lodged a complaint against Garcia over the May arrest. Complaints do not become public record until after a health-department investigation finds probable cause.
Since his arrest, Miami-Dade detectives interviewed three women who told police of a similar pattern. Prosecutors did not reveal how old they were at the time of the alleged incidents.
In one case, a woman said that in 2010, Garcia lifted up her shirt, fondled her and tried kissing her during therapy. Another woman said that in December 2015, he touched her genitalia over her clothes as she lay in a therapy recliner chair. And a third woman, identified as E.M., said that he fondled her during therapy in December, prosecutor Nicole Miller wrote in a court document filed on Tuesday.
“Lastly, the defendant slapped and grabbed Ms. M’s buttocks in the hallway,” according to the document.
