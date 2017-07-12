150 pounds of cocaine seized from fishing boat along Miami River

Four crew members of a fishing vessel were apprehended Tuesday in Miami after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized 150 pounds of cocaine during a routine inspection, authorities said.
The boat, named the Wes Win, was one of two arriving from Nassau that was flagged for a regular inspection at the RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard at 881 NW 13th Avenue, said Customs and Border Protection spokesman Keith Smith. When officers boarded the boat, they found about 70 blue bundles of the drugs nestled behind plastic-wrapped drink cans, photos showed.
The drugs ended up weighing about 150 pounds. No drugs were found on the other boat, Smith said.
Officers interviewed at least five people, including one who was underage, and four adults were detained, Smith said. The names of those apprehended were not released.
