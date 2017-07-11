Yuli Walch-Cerpa was in a partying mood early Tuesday morning. So when she met a man with a boat, a nice ride along the serene waters of Biscayne Bay seemed like a good idea, she told police.
The fun, however, soon turned into a soggy nightmare.
Walch-Cerpa, 36, told police that for some reason after taking her to a small island just north of the mainland off the 79th Street Causeway, the boat owner got upset and so angry that she was forced to reconsider her plan.
For her safety, she told police, she decided to remain on the island — no more than a long Giancarlo Stanton home run from the mainland — after her new friend got in his boat and left.
A few hours later, after an aborted attempt to swim to shore, Walch-Cerpa was rescued by Miami marine patrol officers. They checked her out and handed her over to Miami-Dade Marine Patrol. After her story held up and everyone determined she was fine, Walch-Cerpa went home.
“The guy got really upset,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Robin Pinkard. “At the time she decided not to get on the boat.”
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said his agency received a call of a person in the water near Pelican Harbor just after 8:30 a.m. Pinkard said Walch-Cerpa told marine patrol she tried to make the swim to shore but got tired and headed back to the island.
Along the way, Pinkard said, she ran into a boater and asked him to call for help. He did.
“You can swim to it. It’s not that far off, 400 feet. At least for a person who can swim pretty good,” said Carroll. “She didn’t even want us to check her out. She’s probably upset about everything that happened. She checked out fine, medically.”
Attempts to reach Walch-Cerpa Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.
