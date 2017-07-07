Merrick Park gym shooter had only marijuana in his system during attack

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Woman dragged after purse stolen at Miami gas station Pause 5:06 Video captures brawl outside of Ohio bar 0:47 Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide 2:48 Cops looking for crooks who stole construction gear 1:30 Gas station clerk attacked after chasing man who stole beer 0:23 Not a search warrant and not cops 0:59 Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter 1:12 Deputies investigate multiple thefts of air conditioners 0:22 Video shows armed home invasion in Miami-Dade 2:09 Thieves use stolen credit card for Uber and prepaid cell phones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Nicole Guzman, who works at 320 Gastro Lounge, says she heard the shooting at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald

Nicole Guzman, who works at 320 Gastro Lounge, says she heard the shooting at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald