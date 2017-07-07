Merrick Park gym shooter had only marijuana in his system during attack

The man who shot and killed two of his Equinox gym coworkers — and then himself — in April had only marijuana in his system when he pulled the trigger, according to a newly released toxicology report.
Abeku Wilson, 33, worked at the upscale gym in the Coral Gables high-end Merrick Park mall for eight years before he was fired for “workplace violence,” Miami-Dade police said.
He came back that same day with a semi-automatic Glock handgun. He fatally shot general manager Janine Ackerman, then fitness manager Mario Hortis. Once they were on the ground, police and witnesses said Wilson slipped into a back room and shot himself.
Miami-Dade medical examiners tested Wilson’s body for common drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, opiates and oxycodone. The only positive on the toxicology report was for marijuana.
While some have speculated the bodybuilder’s rage came as a result of his use of steroids, Diane Boland, director of toxicology for the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office, said the results can’t answer that question.
“Our routine screen does not include a targeted test for steroids,” she said.
