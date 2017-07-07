Nicole Guzman, who works at 320 Gastro Lounge, says she heard the shooting at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald
Nicole Guzman, who works at 320 Gastro Lounge, says she heard the shooting at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald

Crime

July 07, 2017 4:03 PM

Merrick Park gym shooter had only marijuana in his system during attack

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

The man who shot and killed two of his Equinox gym coworkers — and then himself — in April had only marijuana in his system when he pulled the trigger, according to a newly released toxicology report.

Abeku Wilson, 33, worked at the upscale gym in the Coral Gables high-end Merrick Park mall for eight years before he was fired for “workplace violence,” Miami-Dade police said.

He came back that same day with a semi-automatic Glock handgun. He fatally shot general manager Janine Ackerman, then fitness manager Mario Hortis. Once they were on the ground, police and witnesses said Wilson slipped into a back room and shot himself.

Miami-Dade medical examiners tested Wilson’s body for common drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, opiates and oxycodone. The only positive on the toxicology report was for marijuana.

Wilson toxicology report

While some have speculated the bodybuilder’s rage came as a result of his use of steroids, Diane Boland, director of toxicology for the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office, said the results can’t answer that question.

“Our routine screen does not include a targeted test for steroids,” she said.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman dragged after purse stolen at Miami gas station

View More Video