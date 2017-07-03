Natasha Hayes, 36, of Miami, is charged with grand theft after police say she stole a car with a loaded gun inside. She was arrested Saturday after she was recognized from surveillance video released by police.
July 03, 2017 8:52 PM

Woman who stole car from deli parking lot arrested after a clerk recognized her dress

By Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

A fashion faux pas turned criminal Saturday, after a woman who stole a car with a loaded gun inside was recognized from surveillance video.

Natasha Hayes was arrested and charged with grand theft when she was spotted walking into Friends Meat Market in Miami wearing the same dress she had on during the theft. A clerk recognized her and called police.

Hayes was charged with stealing the car, which was left running in the parking lot of the Yuka Deli in Virginia Gardens on Wednesday. The 36-year-old from Miami was seen on a surveillance camera driving off with the vehicle.

