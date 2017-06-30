File photo
Crime

June 30, 2017 1:06 PM

Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident, police say

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Miami in what Miami police think might be domestic violence, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a woman shot shortly before 7:30 a.m. at 93 NW 38th St., police spokesman Christopher Bess said. Miami Fire Rescue transported the woman, who was not named, to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died of several gunshot wounds, he said.

Police are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle, Bess said. Detectives are treating the scene as a possible domestic violence related incident, though Bess said he could not confirm if the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the victim.

