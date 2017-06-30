Two separate shootings in Miami-Dade leave two teens injured

Two shootings in Miami-Dade County Wednesday injured two teenagers, though both are expected to survive, police said.
Jatavious Williams, 16, was shot in the buttocks around 10 p.m. as he was walking away from a playground near the courtyard of the Arthur Mays Villas housing project, Det. Jennifer Capote said in a statement. He heard a gunshot, then realized he had been hit.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Williams to Jackson Memorial South Hospital, police said.
Another teenager, who was not named, was also shot in southwest Miami-Dade shortly after midnight, police said. The 14-year-old was wounded at 18320 SW 119 Ave. in Eureka Park, and was taken Jackson South by his brother, spokesman Argemis Colome said.
Police are investigating both shootings.
The Arthur Mays Villas housing project where Williams was shot has struggled with security in the past. In the last few years, the neighborhood has witnessed several shootings, including a murder in 2013 just yards from a vandalized surveillance camera and a 2014 shooting in the public housing community’s courtyard at point blank range.
Comments