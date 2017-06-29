Before he could leave the hospital, man is arrested for a head-on collision with cops

Jovary Hill spent the past month in the hospital recovering from injuries after a head-on collision in Southwest Miami-Dade left him with broken bones and internal injuries.
On Thursday, Hill recovered well enough to get out of the hospital — but before he could leave the property, he was arrested.
Police say Hill, 30, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when his gray Volkswagen Jetta hit a marked police car head-on as Hill steered it the wrong way down Southwest 157th Avenue near 163rd Street on May 28.
“He was in the hospital the whole time. He just got cleared,” said Miami-Dade Detective Jennifer Capote.
Inside the green-and-white Crown Victoria patrol car involved in the crash were Miami-Dade police officers Carlos Babich, 30, and Michael Moreira, 31. Both had been officers for about a year when the accident happened.
The officers recovered. One of them was trapped in the car and had to be removed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with the jaws of life.
