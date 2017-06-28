One killed and two injured in Northwest Miami-Dade shooting

What began as a fight between a man and woman at a corner store ended with a shooting at a nearby home that left one man dead and two others injured, police said.
The shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 66th Street.
According to police, a man and woman got into an altercation at the corner store.
“At some point the female tells the male that she is going to tell her boyfriend about the argument,” said Robin Pinkard, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police.
A short time later, a red car with three men inside pulled up at a nearby home. It was not clear whose home it was.
One of the men got out of the car and began arguing with a man who had exited the home. That’s when one of the men in the car began shooting.
Pinkard said the man who was in the home then went back in and retrieved a gun. He came back out and began firing at the car, Pinkard said.
One of the men was killed. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown Wednesday night.
The man from the home was not injured. Police were questioning that man Wednesday night.
