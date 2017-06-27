Crime

June 27, 2017 10:46 AM

Police searching for BurgerFi customer wanted in attack on deputy

By Elizabeth Koh

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a Broward sheriff’s deputy at a BurgerFi restaurant Monday night, authorities said.

The customer became unruly around 8 p.m. in the restaurant at 2009 NE Second St. in Deerfield Beach, police said. A deputy who was on foot patrol nearby was called to help escort the man from the building.

But the man began to fight with the deputy and fled after being pepper-sprayed, police said. The deputy was not hurt in the scuffle.

Sheriff’s deputies searched through the night for the man, and police said Tuesday that they were aware of the suspect’s identity and issuing a warrant for his arrest. Boca Raton police also became involved in the search, according to the Palm Beach Post.

