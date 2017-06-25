Be on the lookout: Texas teen and fugitive boyfriend may be headed for Florida

A runaway teenager and her fugitive boyfriend could be en route to Florida, officials said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public to be on the lookout for the pair, who left Texas Thursday and may be headed toward the Fort Myers area.
Stormie Clemmer, 15, of Alpine, Texas, and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Andrew Akers, of Grandfalls, Texas, are traveling in a black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck. The truck has fender flares and five-spoke chrome ribs.
Clemmer is a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Brewster County deputies told local outlets that Akers has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 210 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. An arrest warrant for kidnapping has been issued for Akers.
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office told local outlets that the parents of Clemmer knew about Akers being in contact with Clemmer for about five months. Her parents cut off all of her social media usage and recently sent her to Alpine to stay with her grandfather and take driver's education.
The grandfather told authorities that he was not aware of the situation with Akers. The last time they were seen was when the 20-year-old allegedly picked up Clemmer from driver’s education class and drove away, local outlets reported.
If you have information about their location, please call 911.
