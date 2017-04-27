Cops are seeking a man for questioning in stabbing outside a liquor store

Miami-Dade police released surveillance images Thursday of a man who detectives say is wanted for questioning after a man was stabbed to death outside a liquor store earlier this week.
Raul Beatriz, 45, was found dead outside Cartel Liquors around Southwest 40th Street and 114th Avenue, not far from Tamiami Park at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said Beatriz had words with another man inside the store and then there was some type of confrontation outside.
Bystanders told police that one man ran away. Beatriz was found by officers in the parking lot with a fatal stab wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments