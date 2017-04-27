Hit-and-run victim flung into metal pole as bystander continues to pump gas

The man getting gas at 3:30 a.m. didn’t even notice.
He kept filling his car on April 8, even as a man walking down West Broward Boulevard is hit by a car and flung into the air. The pedestrian, Alejandro Ramirez, came crashing down into some orange traffic cones and slid into a metal pole, security footage from a nearby gas station shows.
The four-door white car, possibly a 2004 to 2006 Honda Accord, hit the gas and kept going. Fort Lauderdale police want to find the driver who left Ramirez injured.
#FLPD @FTLCityNews @crimestoppers2 Please help us locate this Hit & Run vehicle. Remain anonymous. Watch the video: https://t.co/iaYfdzUNoQ pic.twitter.com/Sh0m2dsVXP— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) April 27, 2017
Anyone with information should contact Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-492-TIPS (8477)
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments