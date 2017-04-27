Hit-and-run victim flung into metal pole as bystander continues to pump gas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick Pause 2:14 Thieves rip ATM from gas station 1:30 Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content) 0:22 Erik Fresen arrives at federal court to plead guilty to not filing taxes 2:27 ICE arrests 76 criminals across the state of Florida and Puerto Rico 1:23 Four shot in drive-by in Naranja 1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night 1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers 1:06 Man stabbed to death outside liquor store 0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A pedestrian, Alejandro Ramirez, was hit by a car on the 700 block of west Broward Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on April. Fort Lauderdale police want to find the white four-door car, which kept going. Anyone with information should contact Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-492-TIPS (8477) Fort Lauderdale Police Department