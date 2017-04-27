Crime

April 27, 2017 12:30 PM

Hit-and-run victim flung into metal pole as bystander continues to pump gas

By Alex Harris

The man getting gas at 3:30 a.m. didn’t even notice.

He kept filling his car on April 8, even as a man walking down West Broward Boulevard is hit by a car and flung into the air. The pedestrian, Alejandro Ramirez, came crashing down into some orange traffic cones and slid into a metal pole, security footage from a nearby gas station shows.

The four-door white car, possibly a 2004 to 2006 Honda Accord, hit the gas and kept going. Fort Lauderdale police want to find the driver who left Ramirez injured.

Anyone with information should contact Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-492-TIPS (8477)

