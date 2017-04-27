Thieves rip ATM from gas station

Surveillance video captured thieves ripping an ATM out of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin gas station. The cash machine fell out of the back of their SUV, forcing them to secure their cargo before making a hasty getaway.
Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register.

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.

