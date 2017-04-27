Man shot in Wynwood by three men in hoodies, he tells police

A man walking through Wynwood early Thursday morning was confronted and shot by a trio of men in hoodies, police said.
The man was shot once in the chest and “lost consciousness,” said Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess. Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma center, where he is listed in critical condition.
Police arrived at the scene of the shooting — near NW First Avenue and 26th Street — just before 1:30 a.m.
Before he passed out, the man told police that three men in hoodies surrounded him, shot him and ran away, Bess said.
None of the men have been caught.
Anyone with information should call Miami CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments