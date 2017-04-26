Four shot in drive-by in Naranja

Four people were shot in Naranja on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade police had arrested three suspects in the shooting. Four men, between the ages of 34 and 64, were shot and were in stable condition, police said.
Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald
ICE arrests 76 criminals across the state of Florida and Puerto Rico

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Miami Field Office conducted a law enforcement action targeting individuals who pose a threat to public safety from April 18-24, 2017. The operation was a targeted enforcement operation conducted across Florida and Puerto Rico, with a goal to apprehend removable aliens with a history of domestic violence and sexual predator offenses and other egregious crimes.

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register.

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.

