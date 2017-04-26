Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register.
Philadelphia Police Department
Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

Crime

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.

Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in park

Crime

Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in park

Police released surveillance video of an assault involving an assault rifle at a city park in Bessemer, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2017. The video shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps and punches a victim multiple times. The gunman attempted to shoot twice, but the gun didn’t fire. Police have identified two of the men involved and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Surveillance video shows armed carjacking attempt

Crime

Surveillance video shows armed carjacking attempt

Redding, California police released surveillance video showing an armed man attempting to carjack a woman as she arrived for work. After parking her car, the suspect approached the driver's side door and pointed a handgun at the woman before demanding that she give him her keys and the vehicle. The woman refused and drove away. Police conducted a search of the area but the man was not located.

Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business

Crime

Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business

Police are looking for nine masked thieves who broke in and stole motorcycles, ATV's and dirtbikes from a Findley, Ohio business. The suspects would have taken more but left multiple vehicles outside because there was no more room for them in the trailer.

Editor's Choice Videos