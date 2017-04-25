Police investigating after man found dead in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the death of a man in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.
The man was found outside Cartel Bar & Liquors in the area of Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 114th Avenue, not far from Tamiami Park. Early reports indicate there was a knife fight involved, according to witnesses at the scene.
Crime scene tape blocked off the parking lot in front of the liquor store and a yellow tarp covered a body.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
El Nuevo Herald photographer Pedro Portal contributed to this report.
