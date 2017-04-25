Crime

April 25, 2017 7:56 PM

Police investigating after man found dead in Southwest Miami-Dade

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the death of a man in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

The man was found outside Cartel Bar & Liquors in the area of Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 114th Avenue, not far from Tamiami Park. Early reports indicate there was a knife fight involved, according to witnesses at the scene.

Crime scene tape blocked off the parking lot in front of the liquor store and a yellow tarp covered a body.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

El Nuevo Herald photographer Pedro Portal contributed to this report.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coral Springs police investigate after suspicious fire in a Dollar Tree April 15, 2017.

Coral Springs police investigate after suspicious fire in a Dollar Tree April 15, 2017. 0:23

Coral Springs police investigate after suspicious fire in a Dollar Tree April 15, 2017.
Security cameras catch thieves ransacking three cars in Miami Beach 1:38

Security cameras catch thieves ransacking three cars in Miami Beach
Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content) 0:59

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos