Flurry of gunfire over weekend ends 4 lives, injures 7 in four separate shootings

It began early Friday morning in Little River, where a popular transgender woman known to some as “Juicy” was shot and killed. And it ended Sunday afternoon when an infant and his uncle were shot as they sat in a car in Miami Gardens. They lived.
In between, a prom queen was killed and four of her friends injured in a shooting at a bus depot that turned so chaotic people were struck by cars as they tried to get away. And less than 20 minutes after that and a few miles south, two others were killed and a third person was injured during a driveby shooting.
In total, four people were killed by gunfire and seven others injured in four shootings over two days last weekend in Miami-Dade’s north end. Police have yet to give a motive in any of the incidents and none of the shooters has been captured.
Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said detectives don’t believe any of the incidents were related.
“It’s just a hell of a weekend,” she said.
The rampage began just before dawn Friday at a Little River intersection at Northwest 27th Avenue and 93rd Street, a block from some homes and not far from a used car lot.
That’s when, according to police, Chayviss Reed — Chay to friends — was shot and killed out on the street at 5 a.m. A former student at the Homestead Job Corps Center, Reed grew up in Carol City and graduated from American Senior High School before moving to Opa-locka.
Then not long after midnight Sunday, three people were killed and five others injured in separate incidents only a few minutes apart. One of the scenes caused so much pandemonium that people trying to get away from the gunfire were struck by cars.
According to police and witnesses, Jasmine Dixon, 21 and four friends had left a birthday party in an Uber and were getting out at the Golden Glades Park & Ride at 1:43 Sunday morning, when a light-colored Kia or Hyundai pulled up and someone inside opened fire.
Dixon, a former prom queen at Booker T. Washington High School in Overtown was shot and killed. Quenisha Hepburn, 18 and Danesha Goulbourne, 17, were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. And Kandisha Rodgers, 23 and Lakeesha Hayes, 20 were stable after being hit by cars as they fled toward safety during the shooting.
Then 16 minutes later and a few miles south, two people were killed and a third was injured when someone opened fire on a blue, four-door Saturn just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Northwest 97th Street and 25th Avenue, only five blocks from where Reed was killed.
By Monday, police had still not identified the driver of the Saturn, who was killed. Dwight Parks, 34, was also killed. Cepheus Quientin, 33, was shot in the arm. Miami-Dade police had not released a shred of evidence by Monday on any of the three shootings.
“Nope, no motive. Nothing on any of them,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Daniel Ferrin.
By Sunday afternoon the shootings had moved north to Miami Gardens. There, police said, a 20-year-old man and his 2-year-old nephew were driving on Northwest 179th Street near 27th Avenue when a car pulled up and someone opened fire.
Both were struck by bullet fragments and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police said they’re looking for an Infiniti SUV with out-of-state tags likely from North Carolina or South Carolina.
The Miami Gardens shooting prompted this tweet from Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho: “Shooting indiscriminately at a car injuring a two and a 20-year-old is cowardly & unacceptable, yet it just happened. #BreaktheSilence.”
The flurry of gunfire was reminiscent of a weekend last August when four people were shot and killed, including a pastor’s daughter and 8-year-old Jada Page, and three others were injured.
Page’s shooter has still not been captured.
