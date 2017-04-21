Police investigating Northwest Miami-Dade shooting that left a woman dead

A woman was fatally shot in Northwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning, and police are searching for the person that fired the gun.
The unidentified woman was killed near the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 93rd Street, said Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Jennifer Capote. She said police responded around 4:45 a.m. and taped off the area.
The investigation closed off NW 27th Avenue at the intersection. Drivers should avoid the road.
Check back for updates on this breaking news bulletin.
