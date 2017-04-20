Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content)
VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.
VIA Metropolitan Transit
More Videos
0:59
Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content)
0:28
Man killed after being hit by car in Miami
0:38
Surveillance video captures gunfire that kills man inside his car
0:41
Miami Beach police search for trio of robbery suspects
0:49
Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death
1:51
Woman accused of trying really hard to commit credit card fraud
0:43
Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in park
2:21
Two burglars break into cars in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
0:40
Men wearing clown, werewolf masks rob convenience store
1:19
Revisiting the Willie Falcon and Sal Magluta case
0:43
Surveillance video shows armed carjacking attempt
1:51
Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business