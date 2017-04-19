Cops say they are looking for a black Nissan Sentra that slammed into a man and took off

With the help of surveillance cameras, Miami-Dade police detectives now believe it was a 2010 to 2012 black Nissan Sentra that slammed into a pedestrian last month in Northwest Miami-Dade and left him dead on the side of the road, police said Wednesday.
David Fernandez, 39, was found lying on the side of the road at about 7 a.m. March 31 in the 6400 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue.
Detectives at the time said they believed Fernandez had been hit several hours before he was found.
On Wednesday, detectives released video footage and said they now believe the Sentra was responsible. Detectives say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white sports utility vehicle, who may have witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
