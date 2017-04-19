Surveillance video captures gunfire flashes that kill a man inside his car

A man was shot and killed inside his car near Coral Way in Miami late Tuesday night by a gunman who was caught on video running past the car and firing several times.
Police on Wednesday did not release the name of the victim, and the shooter still hadn’t been caught. Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Southwest 27th Lane.
The neighborhood, near Douglas Road and Coral Way is mostly residential, with a few businesses tucked in.
The dead man was struck several times in the head, Bess said. A video obtained by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows a man running past the vehicle and at least three flashes coming from the weapon he fired.
The car rolled after the man was struck and came to rest about 100 feet from the shooting location. Bess said it was a black Honda and that the man’s name hadn’t been released because family had not yet been notified of his death.
Police have not publicly speculated on any motive.
“We found a victim shot multiple times in the head,” Bess said. “It’s still an active homicide investigation.”
