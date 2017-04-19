Former football star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Former NFL football player and University star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell, according to the Boston Globe.
The Globe reported that Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was found dead just after 3 a.m. at at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. He was acquitted last week in another murder case.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
