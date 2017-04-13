Equinox gym shooter had several run-ins with cops, who once found him with a gun

Abeku Wilson, the personal trainer who shot and killed two people at a Coral Gables gym before turning the gun on himself, had five run-ins with Coral Gables police since 2006 — from accusations of credit card fraud while he was a University of Miami student to a speeding incident in which a gun was found on the rear floorboard of his car.
Coral Gables records released on Thursday show that though the popular personal trainer at the Equinox fitness center at the Shops at Merrick Park was constantly on police radar, he was only arrested once. In February 2013, the records show, police found a gun in his car after he was pulled over for speeding and a records check showed Wilson was wanted by Miami-Dade police for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Eight months later the accident case was dropped, the records show, and police returned the gun to Wilson. By then he was employed at Equinox.
On Saturday, after being fired from his job and returning to the gym with a gun believed to have been retrieved from his car, Wilson, a 33-year-old bodybuilder, shot and killed gym general manager Janine Ackerman, 35, and fitness manager Marios Hortis, 42.
Then Wilson walked to a backroom in the gym, according to police and witnesses, and took his own life by shooting himself in the head. Ackerman and Abeku died almost immediately. Hortis was pronounced dead the next day.
On Thursday, Gables police released five incident reports in which police officers interacted with Wilson. Twice he was suspected of fraudulently using credit cards under other people’s names to make purchases. Another time his dog bit someone during an event at the University of Miami. A fourth time he was stopped for speeding.
And during the last interaction Coral Gables police had with Wilson before Saturday’s shootings, the records show, he called them because someone had filled up his car, parked at Merrick Park, with Styrofoam. It turned out to be a prank from co-workers.
The records show that twice in 2006, Coral Gables police were alerted to a credit card scheme in which they believed Wilson used someone else’s credit card to make purchases. Wilson, a UM student at the time according to Gables police, had $446 in items sent to him from a perfume company in one instance and also used another person’s American Express card to buy $325.90 worth of clothing from a company in San Diego, police said.
The report shows that a University of Miami detective “advised that he has several other fraud cases pending with Mr. Wilson.”
Both of those cases were dropped.
Then in 2009, when Wilson was working at Equinox but living in Kendall, according to the reports, he was attending an event at UM when his dog Zeus bit a woman on the hand and on her stomach. Wilson told an officer Zeus had his rabies shots.
In February 2013, a Coral Gables officer stopped Wilson in a white Chevrolet Camaro for going 62 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Ponce de Leon Boulevard. The officer found a gun on the rear floorbard, the report says. After a records check showed an arrest warrant for Wilson from Miami-Dade police for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, the gun was confiscated and Wilson was arrested.
By October the case was dropped and the gun was returned to Wilson, the records show. It was unknown Thursday if it was the same gun used in Saturday’s shootings at Equinox.
Finally, according to Gables police, in June of 2015 they were called to Merrick Park by Wilson because someone had filled the interior of his parked car with bits of Styrofoam shipping noodles. Police soon determined that two of Wilson’s co-workers were responsible for the act and they claimed it was a prank.
Police tried to reach Wilson, but he didn’t respond to phone calls, the report says. His two co-workers were arrested.
