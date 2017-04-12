Armed burglars steal $81k of property and speed off in homeowner’s car

Police are on the hunt for two masked men that smashed a window and stole $81,000 worth of property from a Miami-Dade man early Saturday morning.
Security cameras captured the break in — through the back window around 2 a.m. — and the duo ransacking the house, located on the 11000 block of Southwest 184th Street. At one point, one of the thieves pointed a gun into the home’s bedrooms.
The burglars packed their loot into the homeowner’s beige Honda pilot and sped off. The car was later recovered, but not the property or the thieves.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
