Armed robbery ends with a man shot, police say

The Miami Police Department was investigating after a man was found lying on the sidewalk with a bullet wound Monday morning in Overtown, according to police.
A 911 call came in just before 7:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot at 1229 NW First Court, said Yelitza Cedano, a spokeswoman for Miami police.
Cedano said detectives believe the man was shot during an armed robbery involving three men.
The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, with a gunshot wound to his stomach-area. His condition was unknown.
Meanwhile, police were looking for the three men who took off. It was not clear if the got away with any of the man’s property, Cedano said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
