Peephole camera catches burglars breaking into an apartment with power tools

A man used a drill and a screwdriver to get into a locked apartment, while his buddy watched.
The two men can then be seen leaving, one with a black duffel bag and one with a colorful, rolling suitcase.
Both men were likely not aware that a peep hole camera captured their every move. On Wednesday, Miami police released video of the men in hopes of identifying them.
Police say officers were called to the Oak Plaza Apartments, 1415 NW 15th Ave., on March 31 by a woman, who said someone broke into her unit while she was out.
Video shows a closeup of a man using gloves and a drill to jimmy the lock. Meanwhile, another man stands nearby and looks directly into the camera.
They are then seen leaving with the apartment owner’s luggage and $5,000 in cash and $10,000 in other valuables, police say.
The first man is described as having a short haircut with a full beard. He is between 30- and 35 years old and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police say the man, who weighs about 175 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark pants.
The second man is described as having a full beard, being between 20- and 30 years old and being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Police say the man, who weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments