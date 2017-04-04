Biking burglar who stole home’s security cameras caught on different camera

The burglar’s first appearance on the security footage shows a mid 40s man peering through the windows of a Deerfield Beach home, clutching what looks like a coffee.
Hours later, on March 22, security cameras caught a glimpse of the man wheeling around on a bike just before the sun rose. By the time the cameras caught their last look, the burglar was biking away, dragging a wagon stuffed with pricey goods.
The wagon, like the three Samsung flat screen TVs, the Amazon Fire TV sticks and $800 dollars worth of luxury bedding inside, were all stolen from the home, said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The thief also nabbed an Arlo home security camera system, but clearly the homeowner had a backup.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments