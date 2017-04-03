Miami-Dade cop arrested after beating up wife, who found video of him dancing, police say

A Miami-Dade cop was arrested early Sunday for beating up his wife so badly he broke a bone in her face, after she found a video of him dancing “inappropriately” with another woman, police said.
Eight-year veteran Alexander Bradley was charged with aggravated battery. He was suspended with pay, police say.
Bradley told police he was defending himself. His wife had cuts over her left eye that required stitches and a broken orbital bone, according to Bradley’s arrest affidavit.
Police said the couple, married for seven years with three children, and some friends went to see comedian Katt Williams at the James L. Knight Center Saturday night. After the show, police said, the group went to the Big Pink restaurant in Miami Beach.
As the men went to retrieve their cars, Bradley’s arrest report says, Bradley’s wife’s friend showed her a video of her husband “dancing inappropriately with another female.” During their drive home Bradley and his wife got into a fight.
He was arrested by Miami police on Biscayne Boulevard near I-395.
Comments