April 2, 2017 8:06 PM

Dog killed, man suffers leg wound in shooting in Miami-Dade

By Carli Teproff

Shots rang out in northeast Miami-Dade Sunday morning, leaving a dog dead and man with a leg wound, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 18000 block of Northeast First Place.

Darren Smith, 26, was talking with the dog’s owner when a man started shooting at Smith and the dog, a pit bull mix, police said.

Smith was taken to Aventura Hospital. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where it died.

The shooter ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

