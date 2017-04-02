Dog killed, man suffers leg wound in shooting in Miami-Dade

Shots rang out in northeast Miami-Dade Sunday morning, leaving a dog dead and man with a leg wound, according to police.
The shooting happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 18000 block of Northeast First Place.
Darren Smith, 26, was talking with the dog’s owner when a man started shooting at Smith and the dog, a pit bull mix, police said.
Smith was taken to Aventura Hospital. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where it died.
The shooter ran from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
