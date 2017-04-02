He called it an accident when he set his girlfriend’s bunny on fire. And the jury?

A Florida man was sentenced to one year in the Sarasota County jail after he doused his girlfriend’s pet rabbit with gasoline last year and set the animal on fire, burning its ears off.
Manasseh Walker, 23, of Englewood was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty last week after a two-day trial.
No one said they witnessed Walker light the rabbit, Thumper, on fire on June 12, 2016, but he admitted it to deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, claiming it was an accident. Walker’s account of the incident, however, was inconsistent with Thumper’s injuries, according to the veterinarian who examined the rabbit.
Thumper lost its ears and sustained other injuries and is now cared for at the Wildlife Center of Venice.
“This was obviously a heinous thing to do to any living creature, so we are happy that the jury was able to navigate the evidence correctly and that justice was ultimately served,” Assistant State Attorney Dan Yuter said in a statement.
