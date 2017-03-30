Middle schoolers busted for selling mom’s weed gummies in class, cops say

Everything unraveled when a 15-year-old ended up at the school nurse’s office. She was nauseated, acting aggressive toward her teacher and passing out. She told the nurse she’d eaten marijuana-laced candy bought from a classmate.
That 14-year-old classmate found the drug gummies in her mom’s closet and brought them to school to sell, Coconut Creek police said. The 14-year-old, her mother and her friend ended the day behind bars on charges of possessing and dealing marijuana. The mother, Christine Arguelles, was also charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Coconut Creek police found the sick girl at the nurse’s office at Lyons Creek Middle School at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. She told cops she’d never consumed any type of marijuana before she bought (and ate) two heart-shaped gummies from a classmate for $10. The teen had such a bad reaction Margate Fire Rescue took her to the hospital.
Classmates pointed at a 14-year-old girl as the seller. Police said they found six more bags of the heart and gingerbread man shaped red THC candies and $115 in her backpack.
The teen told cops she sold several packets of the gummies to students, which cops confirmed via a picture one of the students posted on his Snapchat showing off the candies. Coconut Creek police found another stash of the drug candies in the backpack of the 14-year-old’s friend. The friend told police she ate one gummy and planned to sell the rest and split the profit with her 14-year-old friend.
When police asked where an unemployed 14-year-old got “prescription-grade products sold by professional dispensaries located in California or Colorado,” the girl told cops she got them from a stranger in the park, before eventually admitting they were from her mother and there was a box with dozens more in her refrigerator at home.
Her mother, Christine Arguelles, was “agitated” when cops showed up at her house with her daughter, who, police said, made a point to claim the gummies as her own. Police found a cardboard box labeled “Organic” inside the refrigerator. It had 86 more packets of the gummies inside, which tested positive for marijuana.
The discovery of the box set off Arguelles, police said, who yelled, “Look what you did! You brought these cops into my house! You thought you were going to make some money?” at her daughter. She told her she should have gotten a job at Publix.
Arguelles was charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to sell it, two counts of child neglect (for each of her children in the home) and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — for her daughter and the two teens hospitalized after they ate the gummies. She has two prior arrests for allegations of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
