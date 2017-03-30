Youth Crime Watch teaches prevention and responsibility of reporting crime

Once again, our community has been hit with senseless violence against those sworn to protect us. Two undercover Miami-Dade police detectives, Clarence Woods and Terence White, were shot and wounded Monday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.
As I listened to new reports, I was disturbed to hear people say they’ve “been hearing shots all week long,” and that no one bothered to call the police or identify these young cowards who hide behind their guns.
Gun violence is prevalent in our community, but that doesn’t mean nothing is being done about it. Partnerships with law enforcement and community groups are doing their best to change and address the needs of juvenile offenders.
One of these programs is Youth Crime Watch, in which many of our schools work with the Miami-Dade Schools Police. This program has received many accolades from across the country and it’s one of the most visible in teaching students on how to prevent crime.
Youth Crime Watch not only teaches prevention but also the responsibility in reporting crimes. Youngsters love and relate to our animated icon, McGruff the Crime Dog.
Carmen Caldwell is executive director of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade. Send feedback and news for this column to carmen@citizenscrimewatch.org, or call her at 305-470-1670.
