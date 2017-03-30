Miami Springs man gets six years in federal prison for child porn

A U.S. judge in Miami has sentenced Luis Rodriguez of Miami Springs to six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Federal authorities raided Rodriguez’s home on Westward Drive in September and found “hundreds of files of suspected child pornography” on his personal computer, a criminal complaint states.
Rodriguez, 35, used a 10-terabyte server to store child pornography videos, the complaint states, and admitted that he used the search term “PTHC” — which law enforcement said stands for “pre-teen, hardcore” — to search file-sharing networks for child pornography.
Rodriguez, who was sentenced March 6, has been ordered to surrender to federal prison officials on April 17. Upon release from prison, Rodriguez will be placed on probation for 25 years.
