Cops release video showing a woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

He wanted her purse, but the woman wouldn’t let go.
The result: He pulled and yanked and threw her around like a rag-doll until she did. He took her phone and $200 and gave it back, before taking off, police said.
And the whole incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
On Wednesday, Miami police released video of the struggle, which happened at about 7 a.m. March 17 in front of the Shell Gas Station, 5402 Biscayne Blvd.
Police say the man and woman met in another location and were dropped off at the gas station by a taxicab. The video shows the man pulling on the purse, which in turn pulled her out of the cab.
She can be heard pleading with the man to let go.
Detectives say the man has long black dread locks and is approximately 5 feet, 8-inches tall to 6 feet, 1-inch tall. He was last seen wearing a red, long sleeve sweater with a white undershirt, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
