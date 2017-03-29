Masked trio’s smash-and-grab sets cellphone store owner back $5,000

Three masked men busted into a Doral cellphone store and stole thousands of dollars of inventory Saturday evening.
The owner, Richard Hernandez, told el Nuevo Herald the criminals were in and out of his Tubi Mobile store, in the 3900 block of Northwest 79th Avenue, is less than a minute.
The trio broke a window, unlocked the door and ran inside. One man smashed the glass display cases with a crowbar, and the others stuffed a black backpack with stolen goods.
Hernandez caught the theft on surveillance camera. He estimates he lost at least $5,000 between the vandalism and the stolen cellphones, cellphone parts and smart watches.
Store employees spent Sunday cleaning and fixing the store, which was open on Monday. “We have to keep working to pay the rent,” Hernandez said.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
