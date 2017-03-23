4 cars go up in flames within blocks of each other. Police are trying to find out why

Miami-Dade Police are investigating four cars that were set on fire in three separate locations — all within six blocks of each other — early Thursday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.
At about 1:30 a.m., police got a call that there was an unoccupied car on fire outside a business at 10240 SW 56th St. Crews arrived to find a Lincoln Navigator on fire.
While investigators were still at the scene, a call came in reporting that two cars were on fire at 10696 SW 56th St. There, a Chevrolet SUV and a Jaguar burned.
Shortly after that incident, another call came in, this time reporting a truck on fire at a home at 10390 SW 56th St.
The homeowner, Jason Dettbarn, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that he was inside when he heard noise.
“We hear my truck on fire and luckily the fire department was right down the street, otherwise my house would have been on fire in just a few minutes,” Dettbarn told the station.
Investigators were working to determine whether the fires were related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
