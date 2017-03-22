He killed his mom on her birthday — with a baseball bat and a butcher knife, cops say

Joshua Carmona had been thinking about it for a while.
So when he woke up on his mother’s 39th birthday, the 18-year-old decided to do it.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Carmona spontaneously admitted to distracting her, taking an Easton aluminum baseball bat and smacking his mother’s head with it, then stabbing her in the back of the neck with a large butcher knife.
Tahirih Lua D’Angelo was found dead Monday in the Hawthorne Trace Lane townhouse she shares with her husband and their 3-year-old daughter in Riverview, according to Bay News 9. Col. Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said he had been thinking about killing his stepfather, too.
“He felt that there were some ongoing family issues,” Lusczynski said about what she could reveal was his possible motive in a press conference Tuesday. She added that there had been no reports of domestic violence at the house.
Carmona stole D’Angelo’s car to pick up his half-sister at day care, and he was arrested that afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
UPDATE: 18yo Joshua Leon Carmona arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder of his mother, Tahirih Lua D'Angelo, on Hawthorne Trace Ln.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 21, 2017
Lusczynski said in 2016 Carmona was arrested in Pennsylvania for car burglary, simple assault and drug possession. In February 2017, he was arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
“But nothing (was in his record) that would indicate this type of violence was forthcoming,” she said.
The 18-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.
Comments