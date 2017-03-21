Elderly man was washing his Corvette when a carjacker beat him up, stole car, police say

A Miami man was washing his red Corvette on Sunday afternoon when he noticed a stranger walking down the street.
Around 12:30 p.m., the elderly man hosed down the windshield of his 2000 Chevy Corvette outside his Little Havana home as he noticed the other younger man standing across the street, looking around. After turning back to his car, the older man was knocked from his feet from behind.
Miami police say the assailant, later identified from a lineup as 23-year-old Arturo Breton, beat the car’s owner. Police have not released the victim’s identity.
Breton then reached into the man’s pocket, snatched the keys to the car and drove away. The victim was found bleeding from the back of his head, with cuts on his face and a broken front tooth.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Miami Gardens police officer noticed the Corvette at the corner of Northwest 43rd Avenue and 204th Street, with the alleged carjacker sitting in the driver’s seat. Breton was arrested without incident.
The victim identified Breton from a lineup Tuesday afternoon. He faces felony charges for carjacking and aggravated battery of a senior citizen. He denied stealing the car, telling police he had received the car from a friend Monday night, knew it was stolen and planned to sell it Wednesday.
