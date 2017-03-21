Who killed the man at the hotel? Doral has second homicide in 14-year history

Despite a growing population, dozens of popular restaurants and bars, and a thriving business community near major highways, there has been only one murder in Doral’s 14-year history.
Now, there are two.
A 26-year-old man found dead on the fourth-floor hallway of a hotel is the first person to be murdered in the city of 50,000 since a domestic dispute claimed a life nine years ago — which also happened to be the inaugural year of the Doral Police Department.
“I can’t remember the details. But it was a domestic call and it was handed over to the county, who handles homicides,” said Doral Police Capt. Carlos Arango.
Like the murder almost a decade ago, the one this week is also being investigated by Miami-Dade police. Doral does not have a homicide unit. And other than confirming that a body was found, that it was a black male and that it was a homicide, they’re saying very little.
Early Tuesday morning, not long past midnight, Doral police discovered the body of a 26-year-old man in the fourth-floor hallway of the Courtyard Miami Airport West Marriott on Northwest 79th Avenue and 39th Street.
“He was on the ground and there was a lot of blood,” Arango said. “It was a deceased person and the circumstances led us to believe it was a homicide. We passed it on to the county.”
Later Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police were seen carting away potential evidence from the hotel, which requires magnetic cards for entry. One witness who spoke to Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said her dog barked and woke her up around the time of the killing, but she was a floor below where it happened.
The man was a tourist in town who attended last weekend’s Jazz in the Gardens concert in Miami Gardens, CBS4 reported.
Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
