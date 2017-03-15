Cameras roll as man steals a leaf blower and wine from someone’s porch, police say

In one hand he was holding a leaf blower. In the other, he was attempting to cover his face with a shirt as he walked away.
What he didn’t know was that surveillance cameras captured his moves.
On Wednesday, Miami police released the video in hopes of identifying the man, who detectives say walked into the yard of a home near Coral Way in Miami and swiped the piece of lawn equipment and some bottles of wine from the porch refrigerator.
The burglary happened at about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1700 block of Southwest 11th Terrace in Little Havana.
The victim told police he and his family were awakened by noise in the yard. He then went outside and found that his refrigerator was open and missing several bottles of wine.
He then looked at the cameras and saw a man leaving his yard with his leaf blower.
Miami Police is looking for man described as being approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 to 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
